 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
Oops, We Did It Again . . . 31 Millennial Costumes That Are So Fetch
Halloween
3 of a Kind: 21 Trio Costumes to Wear With Your Best Friends
Advice
What Can Happen to Your Body If You Masturbate Every Day
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Sparkly Halloween Costumes For the Shiniest Girl in the Room

Does the word "sparkly" make your heart race? Chances are you're seriously addicted to glitter. Don't worry, you're not alone. There are others out there just like you, waiting for you to let your sparkle freak flag fly. This year for Halloween, do your flashy duty and wear something shiny. We've got all sorts of ideas to get you started.

Related
14 Lisa Frank Costumes That Would Make Panda Painter Jealous
59 Mermaid Costumes You'll Flip For

Disco Ball
Zombie Mermaid
Mermaid Queen
Flappers
Unicorn
Devil
Elsa
Outer Space
Ariel
Showgirl
Blingy Disco Ball
Kesha
Jessica Rabbit
Chazz and Jimmy, Blades of Glory
Beyoncé
Ginger Spice
Jem
Pin It!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For WomenHalloween CostumesGlitterWomenHalloween
Nostalgia
Oops, We Did It Again . . . 31 Millennial Costumes That Are So Fetch
by Brinton Parker
Nostril Hair Extensions
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Vanessa Hudgens Halloween Costume 2017
Vanessa Hudgens
by Caitlin Hacker
Halloween Group Costumes For Work
Halloween
26 Group Halloween Costume Ideas That Will Win Over Your Entire Office
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY Cat Costumes
Budget Tips
70+ Kitty Costumes That You Will Absolutely Love — but Your Cat Will Probably Hate
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds