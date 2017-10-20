This Romantic Barn Wedding Looks Like It's Straight Out of a Dream

Michaela and Erick officially became husband and wife on a cloudy Spring day in Connecticut. All the centerpieces found throughout Lion Rock Farm were made by the bride herself with the help of a few family members. After their sweet outdoor ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated with a covered reception that featured a candlelit meal across long farm tables. See their beautiful photos!



