 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Gorgeous Stingray Tattoos You'll Want to Get Inked, ASAP
New Year
Join the 2017 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge
Advice
13 Worst Wedding Faux Pas
LGBTQ
10 Encouraging Cards to Support Someone Transitioning Genders
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 13  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 Gorgeous Stingray Tattoos You'll Want to Get Inked, ASAP

There's something dangerously sexy about stingrays. The ocean-creatures are known to be deadly if threatened, but they're just so freakin' cute to look at it. If you're like us, we would be so down to get these stunning stingray tattoos, because mermaids are so yesterday. Keep reading to see all the gorgeous options that will inspire you to get inked.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Tattoos
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Backyard
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Crab Nebula Supernova Photo
Space
Caution: This Iridescent Nebula May Hypnotize You With Its Beauty
by Victoria Messina
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jean Paul Gaultier
by Sarah Siegel
Ring Finger Tattoos
Tattoos
16 Tattoos Way More Permanent Than a Diamond Ring
by Marina Liao
Dinosaur Nail Art Ideas
Nails
15 Dinosaur Nail Art Ideas That Are Prehistoric Perfection
by Emily Orofino
What Is the Order of Succession to the Presidency?
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tattoo Ideas Inspired by Kids
Tattoos
13 Ink Ideas to Celebrate the Love You Have For Your Child
by Marina Liao
Vintage Glasses Trend
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Are Making Grandpa Glasses Cool Again
by Sarah Wasilak
Current Affairs in Real Housewives GIFs
Donald Trump
by Laura Marie Meyers
Breastfeeding Tattoos
Tattoos
21 Badass Breastfeeding Tattoos That Might Tempt You to Get Ink
by Alessia Santoro
Flamingo Products For Summer
Summer
22 Summer Must Haves Covered in Flamingos, Because Why Not?
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds