15 Things You'll Only Understand If You've Been in a Long-Distance Relationship

If you've ever been in a long-distance relationship, you know the many pains and joys (mostly pains) that come with it. The constant missing each other is a struggle by itself, but you also know that the times that you do get to spend together are that much more special. While it is definitely the ultimate relationship test, if you're strong enough to survive it, you know there are only good things ahead for you both. It's also comforting to know that if you can get through an LDR, you can pretty much get through anything together. See 15 things you'll only understand if you've ever been in an LDR.