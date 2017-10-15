 Skip Nav
15 Things You'll Only Understand If You've Been in a Long-Distance Relationship

If you've ever been in a long-distance relationship, you know the many pains and joys (mostly pains) that come with it. The constant missing each other is a struggle by itself, but you also know that the times that you do get to spend together are that much more special. While it is definitely the ultimate relationship test, if you're strong enough to survive it, you know there are only good things ahead for you both. It's also comforting to know that if you can get through an LDR, you can pretty much get through anything together. See 15 things you'll only understand if you've ever been in an LDR.

Most of your "dates" are on FaceTime now.
You basically live at the airport.
Your friends hate you because you're constantly on the phone.
You miss doing even the smallest things together.
Half of your fights are mostly being frustrated about distance.
People always try to make you feel better by saying "distance makes the heart grow fonder."
But you know it's true.
You're always counting down until your next visit.
You secretly envy couples who live in the same city.
You can never just chill because you feel like you need to do as much as possible during your visits.
You're practically throwing all your money away on flights and data.
You don't care if you're all over each other because you don't always have that luxury.
You spend most of your time tagging each other in memes.
Goodbyes are the f*cking hardest.
But the second you see each other, you know it's all worth it.
