A College Student Was Kicked Out of a Mall For Wearing This "Inappropriate" Outfit
Student in Finding Nemo Top Kicked Out of Woodland Mall

As many of you know, it is NINETY degrees outside today in West Michigan. Aka, really hot. So, of course, I decided to...

Posted by Hannah Pewee on Saturday, June 10, 2017

On a scorching 90-degree day in Grand Rapids, MI, a college student was asked to leave Woodland Mall for wearing an inappropriate outfit. Following the incident, Hannah Pewee took to Facebook to share the outfit in question: ballet flats, denim shorts, and a Finding Nemo tank top.

Hannah explained, "I decided to dress for the weather: shorts and a tank top. But apparently, how I was dressed (see photo below) was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today." Adding, "Apparently some anonymous person reported me to MALL SECURITY for inappropriate dress and I was kicked out."

Even worse, Hannah said that many other women at the mall were wearing similar outfits that day, causing her to then feel anger and embarrassment. "It's my body, and it's hot outside! I'm not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry." Hannah ended her post with a larger message about how women are judged. "Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop," she said.

Many people clearly related to Hannah's infuriating experience, as evidenced by the overwhelming response to her post. At press time, the post has received nearly 10,000 shares 17,000 reactions on Facebook.

