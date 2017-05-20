14 Breezy Summer Romance Films to Stream on Netflix

The quintessential Summer romance film is simultaneously lighthearted, intense, and picturesque. It's an eclectic genre, boasting a collection of films that range from young forbidden love stories like Moonrise Kingdom to somber war dramas like Atonement. If you're looking forward to cooling off indoors this Summer, fear not. You can still vicariously catch some literal and figurative heat through these Summer romance films available on Netflix for instant streaming.