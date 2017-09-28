 Skip Nav
Relationships
Spice Up Your Relationship With This 30-Day Challenge
Relationships
5 Types of Guys Who Are NOT Marriage Material (No Matter How Much You Like Them)
Advice
10 Things to Never Say to an Independent Woman
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic

Jourdan and Vincent spent the day shooting their engagement photos around the city of Pittsburgh. The couple visited two beautiful locations: Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Mount Washington. At Phipps, the sun was setting and their photographer captured gorgeous golden-hour shots of the pair surrounded by flowers. After making a quick stop on the bridge next to the locks, they then headed up the cliff overlooking the city. Jourdan and Vincent looked so in love as they shot the end of their session against the twinkling skyline.

See their adorable photos!

Related
We Love That This Couple Shot Their Engagement Photos at the Harvard Art Museum

This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
This Sunset Engagement Shoot in the City Is So Damn Romantic
10
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWeddingEngagement
Join The Conversation
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Mandy Moore Quotes About Engagement September 2017
Mandy Moore
by Monica Sisavat
Pamela Katz's J. Mendel Wedding Dress
Alexander McQueen
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Bald Is Beautiful Wedding at Camp Korey
Wedding
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
by Tara Block
Church Elopement in Paris
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds