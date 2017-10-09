Tiny Tattoos For Writers
12 Tiny, Beautiful Tattoo Ideas For Writers
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
12 Tiny, Beautiful Tattoo Ideas For Writers
If you're looking for a writerly tattoo idea to celebrate your love for words, there are plenty of gorgeous, tiny options to consider. Small punctuation marks, little ellipses, and dainty pencils make beautiful picks, or if you're in publishing, maybe you'd appreciate a tiny "tk" — a placeholder that signals more to come. Take a look at some of these pretty tattoos for writers, then peek at even more tiny tattoo ideas.
0previous images
-19more images