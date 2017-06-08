 Skip Nav
We Love How This Couple Wore "Bride" Converse Sneakers Under Their Wedding Gowns
We Love How This Couple Wore "Bride" Converse Sneakers Under Their Wedding Gowns

Sondra, an Orlando radio station DJ, and Missy, an Orlando police detective, were introduced at a mutual friend's party, and their love story took off from there. Fast forward to the proposal when Missy included all of their best friends and Sondra of course said "yes!" The two weren't sure if they'd ever see the day when they were able to legally wed, but reality set in when they began to plan their Fall dream wedding.

Their nuptials at the historic Mission Inn in Central Florida were full of magic and love. They've long dreamed of having all of their loved ones witness their union, and both brides were escorted to the altar by their fathers. Each bride's mother walked down the aisle together as "flower girls" carried an adorable sign announcing their entrance that read, "Here Come the Brides." A fellow radio DJ for Pride radio married the couple while an electric violin group called Violectric serenaded the guests.

As guests waited for Sondra and Missy, the two shared an special "first touch" instead of a "first look." They exchanged love letters and held hands while being separated by a divider, and there wasn't a dry eye in the room. Beneath their wedding gowns, they each wore "bride" Converse sneakers and special Orlando pride socks to commemorate the Pulse nightclub victims.

Their celebration was a party from beginning to end, with the best music as you'd expect from a DJ. A magical sunset was the perfect end to their day.

See the beautiful photos!

