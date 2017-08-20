 Skip Nav
Anna Marries Kristoff in This Snowy Frozen Fantasy Wedding
Even Football Heads Will Love This '90s Nickelodeon Clothing Line at Macy's
14 Perfect Reactions to Sam Interrupting Gilly's Major Game of Thrones Revelation
14 Uniquely Shaped Engagement Rings For Nontraditional Brides

As much as we love a traditional round, square, or cushion-cut engagement ring, there's something to be said about a uniquely shaped sparkler. If you're an alternative bride on the hunt for something a bit more uncommon, look no further. We rounded up plenty of unique options ranging in shapes and sizes that we think will reflect your one-of-a-kind style!

Champagne Diamond Solitaire Echo Ring by Jennie Kwon
Oval-Shaped Ornate Laser Cut Engagement Ring by Ken and Dana Design
Free Bird Halo Ring by Jade Trau
Marquise Band Oval Rose Gold by Ada Diamonds
Marquise Three Stone Ring by Ada Diamonds
Pavé Love Knot by Finn
Pear Surface Prong Pavé Solitaire With Matching Band by Ada Diamonds
Quince Ring by Bario Neal
Rose Gold Peach Hexagon Ring by Sapphire Rings
Salt and Pepper Totem Diamond Ring by Rebecca Overmann
Seagrass Ring by Emily Amey
The Rhapsody by Heidi Gibson
Tiara Ring by Trumpet and Horn
Val Ring by Katie Diamond
