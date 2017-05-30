 Skip Nav
This Vintage Lake Wedding Is the Definition of Romantic
Relationships
Should You Do First-Look Wedding Photos? Here's What to Consider
Summer
25 Summer Date Night Ideas
Humor
11 Reasons Pizza Is Your True BFF
This Vintage Lake Wedding Is the Definition of Romantic

Whitney and Clint couldn't have exchanged vows in a more romantic setting. The couple held their vintage-inspired lake wedding in Arkansas, featuring a cliffside ceremony under a tree-hung chandelier overlooking the water. A candle-lit reception followed with beautiful vintage antiques and gorgeous florals. We love how they incorporated furniture to serve as both decor and practical pieces, like the dresser-turned-drink-station, for example. But our favorite highlight was how the bride's blush pink wedding gown matched the wedding colors perfectly!

See their lovely photos.

