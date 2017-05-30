This Vintage Lake Wedding Is the Definition of Romantic

Whitney and Clint couldn't have exchanged vows in a more romantic setting. The couple held their vintage-inspired lake wedding in Arkansas, featuring a cliffside ceremony under a tree-hung chandelier overlooking the water. A candle-lit reception followed with beautiful vintage antiques and gorgeous florals. We love how they incorporated furniture to serve as both decor and practical pieces, like the dresser-turned-drink-station, for example. But our favorite highlight was how the bride's blush pink wedding gown matched the wedding colors perfectly!

See their lovely photos.