Humor
17 Things You Definitely Shouldn't Say to a Bride or Groom
Humor
23 "Love" Notes That Show What Marriage Is Really Like
Sex
The 29 Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time
Pop Culture's Most Beloved Virgins

We've seen a plethora of whole movie plots and characters developed around virginity — who's lost it, who hasn't, when to lose it, and how to lose it — but we're liking the more female-centric take. Even TV shows are now featuring more and more 20-something female virgins. From Shoshanna on Girls to April on Grey's Anatomy, the silver screen is proving that not all girls are having sex in high school, and that's OK. Maybe it'll encourage a more accepting attitude toward female virgins, as opposed to the infamously "way harsh" jab from Clueless: "You're a virgin . . . who can't drive." Let's look back at how some of the most notable onscreen virgins in film and TV lost their v-cards!

Annette Hargrove, Cruel Intentions
Shosanna Shapiro, Girls
Brandy Klark, The To Do List
Angela Hayes, American Beauty
Mark O'Brien, The Sessions
April Kepner, Grey's Anatomy
Max Dennison, Hocus Pocus
Kurt Hummel, Glee
Katie Steele, For a Good Time, Call . . .
Rory Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
Nina Sayers, Black Swan
Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl
Edward and Bella, Twilight
Cher, Clueless
Donna Martin, Beverly Hills, 90210
Andy Stitzer, The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Joey Potter, Dawson's Creek
George Michael Bluth, Arrested Development
Jim Levenstein, American Pie
Jane Villanueva, Jane the Virgin
Becky-Kirsch Becky-Kirsch 4 years
Dawson stayed virgin for much longer than Joey! :)
oneofthemuses oneofthemuses 5 years
Annie Edison of Community isn't a virgin - it's stated in season one during the STD fair that she had sex with her ex-boyfriend.
FutureInFashion FutureInFashion 5 years
What about Emma Pillsbury in Glee?! Got married and divorced on the show and still hasn't lost it!
