20 Virgo Tattoos That Will Have You Seeing Stars

If you want to celebrate your birthday in a special way, consider getting your zodiac sign inked. There are plenty of unique options for all the Virgos out there (born Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) from your astrology sign to your constellation. Virgos are strong, independent, loyal, and smart — why wouldn't you want to show off your sign with pride? For tattoo inspiration, see 20 beautiful ideas ahead.



These Birth Flower Tattoos Might Make You Forget About Your Zodiac Sign Related