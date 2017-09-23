 Skip Nav
Sex
41 Bearded Men So Hot, They Will Melt Your Computer Screen
Humor
22 Times When You Could Relate a Little TOO Well to Hocus Pocus
Women
Halloween Queens, You'll Freak Over These 19 Festive Must Haves — All Under $50
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Last-Ditch Ways to Save Your Marriage

If your marriage is sinking faster than the Titanic and you feel like you two have tried everything you can to keep it going, what's a couple to do? Well, in some cases, the marriage is better off dying, but if you really still believe in your marriage, then don't give up yet. Try these 10 last-ditch ways to save it.

Just keep this in mind: if your partner doesn't want to save it as much as you do, it's going to be incredibly tough. Make sure you're both on the same page!

Related
5 Overlooked Reasons Marriages Fail

Get away from reality and relax together.
Revisit old, happy memories together.
Extend the branch . . . olives or not.
Fake it until you make it, including sexually.
Go to therapy together. Go to therapy alone.
Stop the insult fest.
Cut out anyone who stands in between the two of you.
Seek counsel in your spirituality.
Commit to being happy yourself, inside and out.
Confess. Apologize. Talk.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RelationshipsAdviceMarriage
Join The Conversation
Advice
by Nicole Yi
Benefits of Getting Married Young
Relationships
The Perks of Getting Married in Your Early 20s
by Karenna Meredith
Hocus Pocus GIFs
Humor
22 Times When You Could Relate a Little TOO Well to Hocus Pocus
by Tara Block
Things I Wish I Knew Before Getting a Divorce
Relationships
10 Things I Wish I Knew Before Getting a Divorce
by Laura Lifshitz
Fall Date Ideas
Relationships
22 Fall Date Ideas
by Annie Gabillet
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds