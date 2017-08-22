 Skip Nav
Disney Fans Are Going to FREAK Out Over This Bride's Shoes at Her Disney World Wedding

Three years after meeting at work, Sean proposed to Vanessa on Valentine's Day. The holiday wasn't a big deal to either of them, so Sean popped the question in their new home with a dozen red roses. As you can guess by now, she said "yes."

As huge Disney fans, the couple planned a semi destination wedding at Disney's Yacht Club Resort in Florida, where they live. They wanted to make the trip worth it to their 130 guests, and Disney World was the perfect place that could double as a family vacation for everyone. To play up the resort's beach and nautical themes in the Spring, Sean and Vanessa incorporated details like seashells and rope with a color scheme of mint, light blue, and coral — and, of course, Disney!

To keep costs down, the couple also tackled many DIY projects. They created their own table numbers and holders, "lobster trap" card box, menu, thank-you cards, guestbook, and even the flower girl's Minnie Mouse-shaped bouquet.

One of the most memorable moments at the wedding was when Mickey and Minnie made a surprise appearance. "It was hard to keep the surprise, but we knew a Walt Disney World wedding would not be complete without Mickey and Minnie — it was our one nonnegotiable!" Vanessa told their photographer. "The look on our guests' faces — both adults and children — made it very much worth it."

See their beautiful photos!

Related
This Sweet Shoot Proves a Disney Elopement Can Be Inexpensive and Subtle
Each Table at This Adorable Wedding Reception Is Based Off a Disney Movie!

