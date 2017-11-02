Fall Asleep to the Sound of a Sexy Romance Novel Hero With Audible's Hot New Feature

What's not to love about a sexy hero with a deep, masculine voice seducing you right into the night? Now, you can not only be seduced by that alpha hero, but you can do it without limits with Audible's new unlimited romance listening. As an added bonus, Audible Romance lets you skip straight to the sexy parts!





But you can only get your fun, sexy listening without limits if you sign up for its new program, which is remarkably affordable, and affordable is pretty darn sexy, too. Here's the scoop.

Audible released its Romance Package (no, not that kind of package) on Tuesday that enables Audible (or KindleUnlimited) members to add unlimited listening of its growing Audible Romance library for $6.95/month, or you can subscribe to the Romance Package membership individually for $14.95/month. Either option allows subscribers to delve into the 100,000+ title catalog featuring bestsellers, Audible Originals, and Audible Exclusives.





With this new membership, Audible has introduced features exclusive to these titles. And here's what Audible CFO Cynthia Chu had to say about those features: "Audible Romance's incredible and unique discovery experience was created for romance fans by romance fans with deep knowledge and love of the genre." What you get:

Unlimited listening for the titles in the catalog. These titles are marked with a purple R in the corner.

Audible offers the Steaminess Score to let readers know just how down and dirty they can expect the characters to get.

The new feature Take Me to the Good Part thrusts readers right into the steamy portions of their current listen.

Listeners can also browse by category, character type, and theme to find the best fit for their ears and heart.





Audible invites listeners to "find your next obsession" and I, for one, as an audiobook junkie, will be joining the crowds in their quest for the best and hottest (or sweetest) book boyfriend. Ready to binge the audiobooks you've been eyeing for a bit? You can sign up here. Happy listening!