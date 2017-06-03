What Husbands and Wives Want to Hear
I Love It When My Spouse Says This to Me . . .
We all want to be told that we are loved — but not everyone wants to be told that in the exact same way! Does your spouse or partner speak your love language? For these people I spoke to, their spouses had something to say that just gets right into their very hearts and souls.
These 28 phrases, whether sexy, sensual, sweet, or kind, really make these married hearts go aflutter!
What does your spouse say that makes you feel so loved?
- "I'll give the kids a bath tonight."
- "Take all the time you need."
- "Good job!"
- "You amaze me!"
- "Go take a nap — I've got this."
- "Everything would fall apart without you."
- "I thought about you a lot today."
- "Meow!"
- Calling a spouse a pet name — that was also a popular response from the couples I spoke to.
- "I will make dinner — you sit and relax!"
- "I love you to the moon and back!"
- "I missed you today."
- "It's family time."
- "Go take a bubble bath while I watch the kids."
- "You are such a great mother."
- "I'm proud of you."
- "Hey baby."
- "You did a great job."
- "Thank you for dinner."
- "You don't have to work hard to look pretty."
- "You and me. Me and you. The four of us."
- "I'm grateful I'm married to you."
- "I'm grateful for all your hard work."
- "You are the glue that holds this family together."
- "I love you — be careful," one spouse says to the other before driving.
- "Don't put any makeup on your face. You don't need it when you look like you do."
- "Walk away sloowly . . . ," a spouse says to see his lady's sexy figure.
- "We have a good life."
Image Source: Kelley Deal Photography