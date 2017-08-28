There's Officially a Term For Hiding Your SO From Your Family and Friends

You know that thing where you're dating someone pretty casually and specifically don't introduce them to your friends or family? There's a name for that. It's officially called stashing now, according to Urban Dictionary. The user-submitted definition states that stashing is when you don't introduce your significant other to friends or family either because you view them as temporary or because you're an asshole.

The definition is pretty self-explanatory, so it should be easy to figure out if your significant other is stashing you, even if you don't want to admit it to yourself. If you're dating someone and you haven't met any of their friends or family, that's warning sign number one. If your significant other is also hesitant to take photos with you or acknowledge you on social media, that's also reason for concern.

However, there are a couple other things to consider if the previous things are true. First of all, consider the nature of your relationship. If you are both well-aware that your relationship is casual, then not meeting the parents is no big deal. Also, if your significant other is not someone who frequently shares a lot on social media, that also isn't too much of a big deal. But if you are treating your relationship as something important and your SO is hiding you away, it might be time to have a talk, because you might just be getting stashed.