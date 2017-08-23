3 Good Reasons to Take a "Romantic" Getaway With Your BFF

Work was intense. Relationships were draining. And the pace of San Francisco (not to mention the fog) was making both me and my best friend, Rae, agitated and depressed. So one day we decided that we were just going to do it: we were going to skip town, just the two of us, for a relaxing weekend away. It wasn't going to involve rallying the rest of our busy girlfriends or getting on a plane — lucky for us, there are lots of nearby options that we could easily access by car — and it was going to be low-key, stress-free, and even a little romantic.

Let me just say that I'm really proud to have strong and cherished female friendships. Let me also say that, yes, being single and without a child naturally gives me more time and energy to devote to those friendships . . . but that is actually extremely satisfying for me. It's the loyalty and commitment that I have to keeping them healthy that make them the most important relationships in my life. And in turn, they make me a better person. It's so fun to find new ways to strengthen those bonds, and taking a little trip for two is one of the best things I've done yet. Here are three (really good) reasons you should take off with your BFF, too.