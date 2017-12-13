 Skip Nav
This Adorable Bride Chose Pink For Her Wedding Dress Color and We're in Love

Joel and Jessilon uniquely combined bohemian elements with woodsy in their wedding at Foxwood Inn Bed and Breakfast in Flat Top, WV. The outdoor setting was absolutely perfect with greenery surrounding the party and a small lake just behind them.

Jessilon and her bridesmaids wore flower crowns and each held their own bouquet during the ceremony — baby's-breath for the party and a Winter-like bundle with roses for the bride. Her wedding dress even matched the pink roses she was holding!

The couple's creativity really shined on their big day. Jessilon hand-painted their guestbook where all their guests signed with their thumb prints.

See the beautiful photos!

