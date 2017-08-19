 Skip Nav
19 Royally Gorgeous Engagement Rings Fit For a Disney Princess
Couple's 1-Year-Old Son Helped Dad Propose in the Cutest Way Possible

Now this is a proposal that's straight-up impossible to say "no" to. On an overcast but beautiful Winter afternoon, Adam, Hannah, and their 1-year-old son, Jace, took a walk along the paved walkways of Cape Woods Conservation Area in Cape Girardeau, MO, for what Hannah thought was a new Winter family portrait session. But Hannah was about to get a big surprise in a small package. Photographer Lindsay Blum of Gilded Light Photography LLC tells the story:

"As I photographed the family on a rustic bridge, Adam asked Hannah to return to their car to fetch some lip balm. As she hurried away, Adam placed a homemade shirt that reads, 'Will You Marry Daddy?' on his son. As Hannah returned with lip balm in hand, Adam asked Hannah to unzip Jace's jacket, revealing his surprise proposal. To her absolute delight, Adam then got down on bended knee to proclaim his love and to ask for her hand in marriage. It was so special to see both Adam and Jace making this proposal so special for Hannah."

See the adorable proposal now, and congratulations to this happy family!

