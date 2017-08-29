 Skip Nav
Toddlers
5 Things No One Ever Told You About Raising a Toddler (but You Need to Know)
Pregnancy
Forget That Pregnancy Glow — This Photographer Captures Real-Life Maternity Photos
Food and Activities
Let These Before-and-After Playroom Photos Inspire You to Transform Your Space
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 20-Minute Meals Will Be Ready Faster Than Your Kid Can Turn Them Down

If you feel beaten down by your weekday grind, don't let it get in the way of sitting down and enjoying healthy family dinners. With crazy after-school carpool routines and extensive homework assignments, it can feel almost impossible to cook homemade dinner when it's not the weekend. Luckily, you can add some joy back to your weeknight routines thanks to these 13 recipes that can be prepped and served in 20 minutes. From an unexpected pasta frittata to a loaded taco salad, these exciting dinner ideas are just as tasty as they are speedy!

Italian Chicken Pasta Salad
Pork Chops With Sweet and Sour Glaze
Balsamic Chicken and Veggies
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Chicken Taco Salad
Orange Chicken With Vegetables
Lemon, Sun-Dried Tomato, and Almond Quinoa Salad
Honey Lemon Chicken
Chicken Fried Rice
Leftover Pasta Frittata
Peanut Chicken With Peanut Noodles
Garlic Alfredo Tortellini
Chinese Chicken Pasta Salad
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food HacksKid-Friendly RecipesDinnerRecipes
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
21 Easy Summer Salads You Can Whip Up in a Flash
by Erin Cullum
Healthy Breakfasts For on the Go
Kid-Friendly Recipes
15 Healthy School Breakfasts Kids Can Eat on the Go
by Lauren Levy
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole Recipe
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Meet Tonight's Dinner: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
by Anna Monette Roberts
Wonton Wrapper Recipes
Appetizers
25 Wonton-Wrapper Hacks That Will Change the Way You Make Appetizers
by Erin Cullum
Puerto Rican Recipes
Dinner
Master Puerto Rican Food With These Mouthwatering Classic Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds