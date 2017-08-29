These 20-Minute Meals Will Be Ready Faster Than Your Kid Can Turn Them Down

If you feel beaten down by your weekday grind, don't let it get in the way of sitting down and enjoying healthy family dinners. With crazy after-school carpool routines and extensive homework assignments, it can feel almost impossible to cook homemade dinner when it's not the weekend. Luckily, you can add some joy back to your weeknight routines thanks to these 13 recipes that can be prepped and served in 20 minutes. From an unexpected pasta frittata to a loaded taco salad, these exciting dinner ideas are just as tasty as they are speedy!