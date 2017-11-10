 Skip Nav
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
Mom "Straight-Up Terrified" to Have Twins Creates Epic Countdown Photos
The 1 Star Wars Toy Your Kid Will Obsessively Want For the Holidays
These Are New 2017 Books Your Kids Need to Read Before the Year Is Out

There have already been so many new book releases for kids and teens in 2017 that it's hard to pick just one to read first. Whether your child is a regular bookworm, they have to pick a few books for Summer reading, or you'd like to take advantage of slow Summer living to get your child to devour a few stories, there's a new book from this year that they'll want to read.

Ahead, the new books of 2017 that your kids of all ages need to have on their Summer reading lists.

Picture Books

Dragons Love Tacos 2
Triangle
Noisy Night
The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors
Goldfish Ghost
The Magic Hat Shop
Not Quite Narwhal
Go, Otto, Go!
Olivia the Spy by Ian Falconer ($18) Ages: 4-8
She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World
Dad and the Dinosaur
This Is How We Do It
Funny Girl: Funniest. Stories. Ever.
Real Friends
The Goldfish Boy
CatStronauts: Mission Moon
Alexander Hamilton: The Making of America
Well That Was Awkward
Beyond the Bright Sea
See You in the Cosmos
Wait For Me
Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular
Holding Up the Universe
The Sun Is Also a Star
Geekerella: A Fangirl Fairy Tale
