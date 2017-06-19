 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This "Hello" Parody Video Is a Sepia-Toned Display of Mom-Life Realness
Family Relationships
30 Things That Grandparents Should Never Do
Photography
With Just 2 Photos, This Mom Shows What It's Really Like to Have Postpartum Depression
Humor
All the Bickering Is Gonna Kill Me This Summer

Adele "Hello" Mom Parody

This "Hello" Parody Video Is a Sepia-Toned Display of Mom-Life Realness

By now you should immediately be able to sense an Adele parody coming on when you spot a (now iconic) sepia-toned video pop up on your Facebook feed. Singer/songwriter Emily Mills's "Hello From the MotherSide" parody is no exception to the sepia rule, but it's definitely standing out to us among the rest due to its comical relatability (and her killer voice).

From her own personal mama woes ("I must've tried a thousand times to tell her this homework is really breaking my heart") to her understanding that her mom friends are down in the trenches with her ("Mama, how you been? I can tell you've been stress-eating from the Cheetos on your hands"), Emily has created a parody that will for sure resonate with every mother out there.

If you're on the MotherSide as well and "think you might break down and cry" basically all the time, watch the video and prepare to feel truly understood.

Join the conversation
Parenting VideosViral VideosHumor
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
Couple's Gender-Reveal Party Surprise Was Bigger Than Anyone Expected!
by Alessia Santoro
Shit Parents Say Video
Parenting
3 Solid Minutes of Ridiculous Things Only Parents Say
by Kate Schweitzer
Mom Dancing to "Swalla" at 9 Months Pregnant
Viral Videos
See the Insane Hip-Hop Dance Routine That Helped This Mom Go Into Labor
by Perri Konecky
Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Pride Remix
Ed Sheeran
by Brinton Parker
SickKids VS DadStrong Video
Father's Day
You'll Know Where This Video Is Headed but Prepare to Cry Anyway
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds