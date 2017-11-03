 Skip Nav
This Rainbow Christmas Tree Gives You ALL the Holiday Feels — and Then Some


Bring the debate over whether to get a real or artificial Christmas tree to a halt by throwing this ombre rainbow tree into the mix. No, it's not real, but its colorful branches are so stunning, you won't even notice the absence of that fresh pine scent. Standing at an impressive five-feet tall and nearly three feet in diameter, this faux sapling has enough personality to fill even the largest room. It will set you back $200 at Urban Outfitters, but considering you can use it year after year, it's not a bad deal. Plus, it comes complete with a metal stand. With some minimum assembly and a bit of branch coiffing, you'll have the most show-stopping tree on the block.

Image Source: Urban Outfitters
