19 Things That Only Working Moms Will Understand
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
Every Parent Should Use This Dad's "X-Plan" to Give Their Teens a Way Out of Pressure Situations
All the Ways Parents Have Incorporated Their Babies' Footprints Into Tattoos

Although the moments after your baby's delivery in which they are weighed, cleaned, and getting their hands and feet stamped may be a blur, you get to keep those adorable little prints forever. However, if your child's prints were shoved into an unfinished baby book, never to be seen again except for maybe once in the far-off future when you hand your grown kid their book to reminisce with, you're not alone. Why not find a better way to display those minutes-old footprints?

Sure, you can frame the print and hang it like art on the wall, but we're talking something a bit more permanent here: a tattoo. Ahead, see all the ways parents have incorporated their newborn's footprint into tattoo designs.

