12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need

It's no secret that babies come with a lot of stuff. Some of it's necessary (hello, diapers), some of it's handy (we're looking at you, eight-pack of pacifiers, and don't think we forgot about you, infant swing), but a lot of it is a downright waste of money. Whether manufacturers slapped the word "baby" in front of a product you probably already own or they made up a whole new device you never realized you didn't need, we've rounded up 12 items you — and your baby — can certainly do without.