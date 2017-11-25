Baby's Pure Reaction to Seeing His First Christmas Decorations Will Get You Excited For the Season

 Skip Nav
First Christmas Feels!

Those first Christmas feels. 🎄😍

For our best love stories, subscribe to our free email newsletter: http://bit.ly/29l733Q

#LoveWhatMatters

Submitted by H. Law

Posted by Love What Matters on Thursday, November 2, 2017

Whether you're the type of person who starts playing Christmas music the day after Halloween or are one to decorate, shop, and get into the spirit somewhere between Thanksgiving and the middle of December, this baby's absolutely pure reaction to seeing Christmas decorations for the very first time is going to get you excited for the season. As someone who falls into the latter camp (Thanksgiving first, then we blast Mariah Carey on repeat for a month straight), this little guy's look of pure wonderment as he walks through a store with his mom may or may not have made me want to turn on my Christmas playlist and pull out my own box of lights and ornaments a little earlier than usual this year.

