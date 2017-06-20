12 Baby Shower Games That Guys Will Actually Want to Play

Say "it's game time" at a baby shower, and undoubtedly you'll hear a not-so-suppressed groan from at least one of your guests, especially if your invite list includes a dad-to-be and his buddies. But the following 12 activities, all perfect for co-ed showers or parties thrown just for the expectant father, remove the "ick factor" from shower games and amp up the dude-friendly fun. From bottle chugging to pregnant Twister, these activities prove that baby showers can be a good time for guys, too. Seriously.



65 of the Best Baby Shower Themes Related