Baby Tattoo Ideas
35+ Tattoo Ideas That Will Make Every Parent Want Some Ink
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
35+ Tattoo Ideas That Will Make Every Parent Want Some Ink
Getting a tattoo in honor of your little bundle of joy is a big step — there are so many ways to permanently mark your body, just as your child has your heart. From simple ways to highlight your baby's name or birthday to intricate designs and portraits, there are a million and one ways to make your tattoo special.
If you know you want a tattoo but aren't sure where to start, get inspired by these parents' ink ideas for their own children.
0previous images
-8more images