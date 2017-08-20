10 Cute and Classic Back-to-School Essentials From Pottery Barn Kids

Ah yes, do you hear it? That's the sweet sound of the morning bell ringing, because it's finally time for the kids to go back to school. Moms, we know it's hard to contain your glee, but before you enjoy some alone time, you need to make sure the kids are prepared. Pottery Barn has some genius products that will help your little ones kick off the school year right. Whether you're hunting for good backpacks, lunchboxes, or desk accessories, the brand has you covered. Take a look at our favorite options, then get to stocking up.