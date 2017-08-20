 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Cute and Classic Back-to-School Essentials From Pottery Barn Kids

Ah yes, do you hear it? That's the sweet sound of the morning bell ringing, because it's finally time for the kids to go back to school. Moms, we know it's hard to contain your glee, but before you enjoy some alone time, you need to make sure the kids are prepared. Pottery Barn has some genius products that will help your little ones kick off the school year right. Whether you're hunting for good backpacks, lunchboxes, or desk accessories, the brand has you covered. Take a look at our favorite options, then get to stocking up.

Related
19 Back-to-School Products So Cute We Want Them For Ourselves — All Under $50

Mackenzie Blue Dino Backpacks
$30
Buy Now
Printed Metal Lazy Susans
$20
Buy Now
Mackenzie Lavender Butterfly Lunch Bags
$23
Buy Now
Mackenzie Notebooks
$5
Buy Now
Navy Gingham Lap Desk
$34
Buy Now
Fairfax Insulated Water Bottles
$20
Buy Now
Rainbow-Shaped Pencil Holder
$24
Buy Now
Mackenzie Navy Mermaids Backpacks
$30
Buy Now
Stainless Steel Retro Lunch Bag Food Storage Set
$60
Buy Now
Mackenzie Blue Dino Backpacks
Printed Metal Lazy Susans
Mackenzie Lavender Butterfly Lunch Bags
Mackenzie Notebooks
Navy Gingham Lap Desk
Fairfax Insulated Water Bottles
Rainbow-Shaped Pencil Holder
Mackenzie Navy Mermaids Backpacks
Stainless Steel Retro Lunch Bag Food Storage Set
Canvas Storage Bin
Start Slideshow
Little KidsPottery BarnBack To SchoolShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Mackenzie Blue Dino Backpacks
from
$30
Printed Metal Lazy Susans
from
$20
Mackenzie Lavender Butterfly Lunch Bags
from
$23
Mackenzie Notebooks
from
$5
Navy Gingham Lap Desk
from
$34
Fairfax Insulated Water Bottles
from
$20
Rainbow-Shaped Pencil Holder
from
$24
Mackenzie Navy Mermaids Backpacks
from
$30
Stainless Steel Retro Lunch Bag Food Storage Set
from
$60
Shop More
Pottery Barn Kids Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys SHOP MORE
Pottery Barn Kids
Shark Nightlight
from Pottery Barn Kids
$19
Pottery Barn Kids
Mackenzie Blue Robot Backpacks
from Pottery Barn Kids
$69.50$40.99
Thomas Laboratories
Trundle
from Pottery Barn Kids
$299$209.99
Pottery Barn Kids
Mackenzie Blue Shark Backpacks
from Pottery Barn Kids
$39.50$22.99
Pottery Barn Kids
Activity Table and Canvas Cart
from Pottery Barn Kids
$129$77.99
Pottery Barn Kids Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
midwest.blonde
thedaniellealexandra
marthalynnkale
1111lightlane
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds