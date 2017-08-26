 Skip Nav
Baby's First Halloween: 82 Cute Costume Ideas

Oh baby, you look boo-tiful! Your infant may have no clue what Halloween is all about, but his or her first costume is cause for much excitement. From baby animals to beloved characters, we've rounded up the best — and cutest! — costumes for baby's first Halloween. It's seriously scary how adorable these different ideas are. Check them out!

Baby Dog Costume
$69
Buy Now
shark romper
$7-72
Buy Now
Baby Skunk Costume
$59
Buy Now
baby burrito blanket
$65
Buy Now
Hogwarts Gryffindor student costume
$37
Buy Now
Baby Golfer Costume
$20
Buy Now
Pikachu
$30
Buy Now
handmade Raggedy Ann wig
$23
Buy Now
Monsters University costume
$33
Buy Now
Pink Elephant Costume
$15
Buy Now
baby peacock
$61
Buy Now
ice cream cone hats
$35
Buy Now
this uniform
$42
Buy Now
adorable lion cub romper
$25
Buy Now
little ghost onesie set
$32
Buy Now
turquoise parrot baby costume
$72
Buy Now
Viking costume
$58
Buy Now
Stay Puft baby from Ghostbusters
$58
Buy Now
soft, hand-knit witch hat
$18
Buy Now
Thing 1 and Thing 2
$55
Buy Now
baby Frankenstein crochet costume
$25
Buy Now
pilot footie and hat set
$25
Buy Now
sock monkey costume
$16
Buy Now
baby robot bunting
$58
Buy Now
crochet newborn sailor costume
$35
Buy Now
Magicians
$30
Buy Now
bunny rabbit
$44
Buy Now
baby penguin
$78
Buy Now
pony costume
$23
Buy Now
hand-knit lion hat
$25
Buy Now
Mickey Mouse set
$49
Buy Now
Zelda-inspired onesie
$14
Buy Now
Crayon
$30
Buy Now
milk and cookie
$60
Buy Now
Snow White costume
$64
Buy Now
Baby Alligator
$34
Buy Now
mermaid costume
$45
Buy Now
shark romper
$27
Buy Now
This Frozen tutu
$24
Buy Now
orange gourd
$20
Buy Now
pie costume
$70
Buy Now
adorable dinosaur costume
$40
Buy Now
sweet
$95
Buy Now
Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm
$89
Buy Now
the onesie
$28
Buy Now
pineapple costume
$28
Buy Now
superhero costume
$76
Buy Now
bacon
$17
Buy Now
Baby Sushi Roll ensemble
$38
Buy Now
Princess Leia costume
$33
Buy Now
handmade superhero mask and cape set
$26
Buy Now
Nutella
$60
Buy Now
cheeseburger costume
$75
Buy Now
spicy costume set
$68
Buy Now
baby sushi costume
$38
Buy Now
hot dog
$30
Buy Now
french fry costume
$60
Buy Now
The Raggedys costume idea
$90
Buy Now
Baby Unicorn Costume
$69
Buy Now
rubber ducky costume
$42
Buy Now
Baby Owl Costume
$59
Buy Now
