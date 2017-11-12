The Absolute Best Kid Movies That Came Out in 2017

Although we're all waiting patiently for the Olaf's Frozen Adventure short film to hit theaters ahead of Disney/Pixar's Coco on Nov. 22, this year has already been full of new hit movies that our kids have added to their rotations of favorites. From sequels to already beloved flicks and remakes of old classics to completely new films with lovable characters, 2017 has been good to us (at least, as far as family movies are concerned).

Ahead, we gathered our favorite releases from this year, which, if you haven't seen them yet, are perfect to add to your family movie-night list.