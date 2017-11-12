 Skip Nav
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Photography
Mom's Reaction to Holding Her Newborn Rainbow Baby Is So Powerful
Gift Guide
Stumped by What to Get Him This Year? We Have 22 Unique Gifts
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Absolute Best Kid Movies That Came Out in 2017

Although we're all waiting patiently for the Olaf's Frozen Adventure short film to hit theaters ahead of Disney/Pixar's Coco on Nov. 22, this year has already been full of new hit movies that our kids have added to their rotations of favorites. From sequels to already beloved flicks and remakes of old classics to completely new films with lovable characters, 2017 has been good to us (at least, as far as family movies are concerned).

Ahead, we gathered our favorite releases from this year, which, if you haven't seen them yet, are perfect to add to your family movie-night list.

Related
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Best OfKids MoviesMovies
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
by Kelsie Gibson
Melania Trump's Red Carpet Dresses
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Would Probably Have a Field Day Looking at Her Old Met Gala Dresses
by Marina Liao
Best Glitter Nail Polish Holidays
Holiday Beauty
20 Gorgeous Glitter Nail Polishes to Wear This Holiday Season
by Kristina Rodulfo
Family Movies Coming Out Holiday Season 2017
Holiday For Kids
6 New Movies to Enjoy With Your Family This Holiday Season
by Susi May
'90s Movies to Show Your Kids
Nostalgia
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds