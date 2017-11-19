Enough With the Droopy Tops — We Have 32 of the Best Maternity Clothes

If you're an expecting mom-to-be and somewhere in your first or second trimester, you've probably been getting by on hacky garment fixes. Whether you've been rubberbanding your denim waistband together, or hiding the fact that you've essentially dropped trou by wearing egregiously long tunics, you're not alone — these DIY fixes get the job done. It's just that they have an expiration date. At some point, you're going to need to buy something that actually fits your growing body. It's only fair to you. Up ahead, 32 of the most stylish maternity pieces so you can fill your closet with clothing that makes you happy.