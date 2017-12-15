Best Tech Products 2018
The Tech Products You're Going to Be Obsessed With in 2018
Gearing up for 2018 and need to know what gadgets will get you through the new year? Don't worry, we've got you covered. We've searched for the coolest tech gadgets and accessories that will make your life easier or just more fun! From stylish (and rose gold) smartwatches that will help a busy mom stay organized on the go to a WiFi-controlled vacuum you don't have to push yourself, you'll feel like you've left 2018 and headed to the world of the Jetsons. Read on to see the tech products you and your family are going to love this year.
PQUBE Smart Boy Android Phone Game Boy Console
$111 $78
from Asos
Roomba® 960 Wi-Fi® Connected Vacuuming Robot
$700
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Splash Tunes Pro Dual Wireless Speaker
$44
from Anthropologie
Brookstone Dustin Jr Set Of Three Cleaning Cloths
$14.99 $10
from Rue La La
Brookstone Bluetooth Ariana Grande Cat Headphones
$149.99 $130
Alta Hr Heart Rate Wristband Smart Watch
$149.99 $129.99
Felony Case Holographic iPhone Case
$30
from Nordstrom
Solar Portable Charger
$34
from Anthropologie
iPhone Marble Dock in White
$130
from Need Supply Co.
Smart Nursery 7 Portable Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor
$400
from Kohl's
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Access Bracelet Smart Watch, 45Mm
$395
from Nordstrom
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$50
from UncommonGoods
Tile Mate Item Tracker - 4 pack
$70
from Target
