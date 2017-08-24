40 Toys Your Kids Will Be Obsessed With This Year

This year is shaping up to be a golden age of toys, where every personality can find something to play with. Children have the option of interacting with their favorite characters, learning a new skill, getting ready for school, indulging their artistic sides, and so much more. STEM continues to be a big trend, and thankfully even baby toys are getting in on the educational action. No matter the age of your kid, there is a toy on this list that's certain to please, entertain, and educate.