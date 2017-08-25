 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Little Kids
The Hysterical Differences Between Your First and Second Child
Humor
All the Wines That Pair Best With Your Child's Crappy Behavior

Boy With Autism and Stranger at Beauty Supply Store

Why a Stranger Intervened During a Boy With Autism's Meltdown at a Beauty Supply Store

A post shared by Shekira (@shekiraf) on

Shekira has read countless stories of strangers going out of their way to do something extra for kids with special needs, but as the mom of a boy with autism, she had yet to experience this unexpected kindness — that is, until she stopped by a beauty supply store to run a quick errand and a stranger intervened as her son was on the verge of a major meltdown.

Related
How 1 Mom and Her Boy With Autism Were Treated at a Park Will Shatter Your Heart

"Jaiden was restless and hungry, but we had to make a quick run to the store on the way home," Shekira wrote on Instagram. "When he gets that way, it is almost impossible to get him to focus and stand still, so he was all over the store and touching pretty much everything."

However, Shekira knew that Jaiden couldn't help it and was left speechless by a stranger's reaction to his behavior. "This woman, that we never met, saw him having a small meltdown and instead of the usual stares/silent judgment/attitude, she was so kind," she wrote.

Related
What a Cashier at McDonald's Did For a Boy With Autism Will Melt Your Heart

The woman offered to watch Jaiden while Shekira and her mom finished shopping. She had the child start dancing while she did a "mini photo shoot" with her phone and the only person happier than Jaiden was his grateful mom. "My son was so happy. I've never experienced anything like that in my six years of being an autism parent," she wrote. "And I can't explain how grateful I was. Jaiden cried when we had to leave, but he gave her a hug and told her he would miss his new friend."

Jaiden and Shekira returned to the store the following week, this time with ice cream in hand. "He remembered that she said chocolate was her favorite flavor ice cream, so he brought one to her job to give her," she wrote in a separate post. "She didn't even remember telling him, but he remembered!"

A post shared by Shekira (@shekiraf) on

Join the conversation
Touching StoriesParenting NewsLittle KidsAutism
Join The Conversation
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Signs by Age That Your Kid Is a Brat
Little Kids
The Major Signs (by Age!) That Your Kid Is Becoming a Brat
by Lauren Levy
The Best Parenting Hacks
Little Kids
These 29 Parenting Hacks Are Serious Game Changers For 2017
by Lauren Levy
Stranger Pays For Boy With Autism's Haircut
Little Kids
A Stranger Didn't Know That This Boy Had Autism When She Commented on His Meltdown
by Lauren Levy
Things to Do to Make Kids Feel Loved
Little Kids
7 Things Your Kids Need to See You Do Every Day to Feel Loved
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds