Build-A-Bear Is Releasing Super Mario-Themed Bears, and OMG, Take Our Money

Attention, Nintendo nerds, parents of Nintendo nerds, grandmas who still need to buy their stuffed animal-loving grandchildren holiday gifts, and literally everyone else on the planet: Build-A-Bear partnered with Nintendo to make Super Mario-themed bears, and we're currently holding out our wallets for them to take custody of.

Featuring three full-size "Make-Your-Own Friend" bears — Mario, Bowser, and Yoshi — as well as costumes and accessories that fit any Build-A-Bear, the Nintendo collection is hitting stores just in time for last-minute holiday shoppers.

"Super Mario is a classic game franchise many of our guests know and love, and we've had a lot of fun bringing these characters into furry-friend form," said Jennifer Kretchmar, chief product officer at Build-A-Bear Workshop, in a press release. "Like Build-A-Bear, Nintendo's characters appeal to everyone, so we couldn't wait to team up for the first time and offer another way for guests to enjoy the timeless brand with a new collection."

If you know a kid who'll be super excited at the idea of being able to create their very own stuffed version of Mushroom Kingdom, check out the collection, which is online now and will be in stores in the US and the UK this weekend (and grab them a box of this amazing Super Mario Cereal to eat next to their new furry friends).