 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Build-A-Bear Is Releasing Super Mario-Themed Bears, and OMG, Take Our Money
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
Humor
This Brilliant Lactating Elf on the Shelf Is Cracking Up Moms All Over the Internet
Parenting
44 Completely Rational Reasons My 3-Year-Old Tantrumed Today
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Build-A-Bear Is Releasing Super Mario-Themed Bears, and OMG, Take Our Money

Attention, Nintendo nerds, parents of Nintendo nerds, grandmas who still need to buy their stuffed animal-loving grandchildren holiday gifts, and literally everyone else on the planet: Build-A-Bear partnered with Nintendo to make Super Mario-themed bears, and we're currently holding out our wallets for them to take custody of.

Featuring three full-size "Make-Your-Own Friend" bears — Mario, Bowser, and Yoshi — as well as costumes and accessories that fit any Build-A-Bear, the Nintendo collection is hitting stores just in time for last-minute holiday shoppers.

Related
Kellogg's Just Announced a Limited-Edition Lucky Charms-Style Super Mario Cereal (!!)

"Super Mario is a classic game franchise many of our guests know and love, and we've had a lot of fun bringing these characters into furry-friend form," said Jennifer Kretchmar, chief product officer at Build-A-Bear Workshop, in a press release. "Like Build-A-Bear, Nintendo's characters appeal to everyone, so we couldn't wait to team up for the first time and offer another way for guests to enjoy the timeless brand with a new collection."

If you know a kid who'll be super excited at the idea of being able to create their very own stuffed version of Mushroom Kingdom, check out the collection, which is online now and will be in stores in the US and the UK this weekend (and grab them a box of this amazing Super Mario Cereal to eat next to their new furry friends).

Mario Bear
Yoshi
Bowser
Toad
Red Super Mario Hoodie
Princess Peach Costume
Luigi Costume
Super Mario Wrist Accessory Set
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gifts For ToddlersGifts For KidsSuper MarioNintendoToys
Nostalgia
Dad's Video of Himself Crying Over a Nintendo in 1988 Is Going Mega Viral
by Alessia Santoro
Nintendo Birthday Cakes For Kids
Little Kids
45+ Nintendo Birthday Cakes That Will Give Your Little Gamer a 1-Up
by Alessia Santoro
Nintendo's Super Mario Has His First Gray Hair
Beauty News
Nintendo's Super Mario Has Gray Hair and Is Now a Silver Fox!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Nintendo Nail Art
Beauty Trends
Nintendo Nail Art For When You Need to Rescue Princess Peach in Style
by Kate Emswiler
Super Mario Kellogg's Cereal
Nostalgia
Kellogg's Just Announced a Limited-Edition Lucky Charms-Style Super Mario Cereal (!!)
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds