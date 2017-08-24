C-Section Recovery
8 Postpartum C-Section Surprises Most Women Don't Talk About
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
8 Postpartum C-Section Surprises Most Women Don't Talk About
Having a C-section isn't something most women wish for, but it doesn't have to be a scary experience. Going into the procedure with some knowledge of what to expect helps mamas-to-be prepare for their postsurgery experience. We've rounded up some of the biggest surprises women face after leaving the operating room. Which did you experience?
0previous images
-23more images
It would have been better - if the photo of the 'scar' above - was actually a more usual one that is MUCH further down just above the pubic bone - and the photo actually showed this 'bumb' you are talking about. !!
Also - re the 'shaking' - MOST women whether having had a vaginal delivery or a c-section get the shakes - due to not just the anaesthesia etc but to the withdrawal of the hormones of being pregnant !
Seriously - do women really not talk about any of these things these days ??? The do and have in my circles !
If you are planning on having a C section, get a wax first. It will help alleviate any ingrown hairs!!
Very helpful tips to be aware of even if you don't "plan" a C-Section.