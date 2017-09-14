 Skip Nav
Photography
The Heartbreaking Reason 1 Photographer Took Pictures of These Kids With Down Syndrome
Food and Activities
22 Outdoor Activities Perfect For Fall Weekends
Mother's Day
A Millennial Mom's Thank-You Letter to "the Village"

Cameran Eubanks Rant Video on Decision to Breastfeed

I Didn't Even Know Who This Reality Star Was, but After This Pregnant Rant, I'm Now Her No. 1 Fan

A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on

If, like me, you've never heard of Cameran Eubanks, you are going to call yourself a die-hard fan after watching this.

In a "PSA" Instagram video, the pregnant Southern Charm reality star gave an eye-roll-filled rant about her plans to feed her baby-to-be.

"Y'all are about to drive me to drink," she began. "If I get one more message asking me if I plan on breastfeeding my child . . ."

Although she rightfully maintains that it's none of anyone's "dang business" what she does, she still answered the question so people would "shut their yappers." Cameran said that, yes, she plans to breastfeed her child.

Related
This Panoramic Photo Might Just Make You Rethink the Whole "Breast Is Best" Philosophy

But this is where it gets good.

"If it doesn't work, I will then pump," she said. "And if the pumping doesn't work, then I will happily stick a bottle of formula in my baby's mouth and she will turn out just fine, just like I did . . . And if the formula doesn't work, then I will go to Chic-fil-A and get a No. 3 value-sized, put that in a blender, and spoon-feed her. And I'm fairly certain she's going to like that because it's pretty much the only thing she's been eating for the past nine months anyway."

Cameran, where have you been all my life?!

Join the conversation
Cameran EubanksParenting VideosBreastfeeding
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds