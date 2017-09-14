I Didn't Even Know Who This Reality Star Was, but After This Pregnant Rant, I'm Now Her No. 1 Fan

A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

If, like me, you've never heard of Cameran Eubanks, you are going to call yourself a die-hard fan after watching this.

In a "PSA" Instagram video, the pregnant Southern Charm reality star gave an eye-roll-filled rant about her plans to feed her baby-to-be.

"Y'all are about to drive me to drink," she began. "If I get one more message asking me if I plan on breastfeeding my child . . ."

Although she rightfully maintains that it's none of anyone's "dang business" what she does, she still answered the question so people would "shut their yappers." Cameran said that, yes, she plans to breastfeed her child.

But this is where it gets good.

"If it doesn't work, I will then pump," she said. "And if the pumping doesn't work, then I will happily stick a bottle of formula in my baby's mouth and she will turn out just fine, just like I did . . . And if the formula doesn't work, then I will go to Chic-fil-A and get a No. 3 value-sized, put that in a blender, and spoon-feed her. And I'm fairly certain she's going to like that because it's pretty much the only thing she's been eating for the past nine months anyway."

Cameran, where have you been all my life?!