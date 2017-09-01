Feel the Nostalgia During Mealtimes With These Care Bears Ezpz Mats

Mealtime with your toddler just got more nostalgic (and fun!) thanks to this ezpz Happy Placemat and Care Bears collaboration in honor of the bears' 35th anniversary. The mats will come in three colors, or to be more specific, Funshine Bear yellow, Harmony Bear purple, and Grumpy Bear blue/teal (though they aren't actually aligned with specific bears), and in two types: sectional plate and single bowl.

Check them out ahead, and pick up your own colorful mat (or all three!) on Sept. 15, 2017 on the company's website or at select retailers including Land of Nod and Nordstrom.