Dad's "Maternity" Photos Are Nothing Short of Hilarious
The Best Gifts For 7-Year-Olds
The Actual Reason Children Are 800% Worse When Their Mothers Are in the Room
Feel the Nostalgia During Mealtimes With These Care Bears Ezpz Mats

Mealtime with your toddler just got more nostalgic (and fun!) thanks to this ezpz Happy Placemat and Care Bears collaboration in honor of the bears' 35th anniversary. The mats will come in three colors, or to be more specific, Funshine Bear yellow, Harmony Bear purple, and Grumpy Bear blue/teal (though they aren't actually aligned with specific bears), and in two types: sectional plate and single bowl.

Check them out ahead, and pick up your own colorful mat (or all three!) on Sept. 15, 2017 on the company's website or at select retailers including Land of Nod and Nordstrom.

Care Bears + ezpz Happy Placemat in Teal
Care Bears + ezpz Happy Placemat in Purple
Care Bears + ezpz Happy Placemat Bowl in Yellow
