These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have

With so many amazing books for children out in the world, nursery and kid-room bookshelves have the tendency to get filled up pretty quickly — but are you stocking them with the stories you once enjoyed? Maybe you were the type to have your parents read Madeline to you until they were blue in the face, or perhaps you preferred a few poems from Where the Sidewalk Ends. Either way, it's time to revisit those books that you once (and probably still) love so that your kiddos can enjoy them as well.

Read through for the 32 books from your childhood that your tots need to have on their bookshelves, stat!

Tikki Tikki Tembo
The Velveteen Rabbit
Madeline
Where the Sidewalk Ends
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom
Harold and the Purple Crayon
Stellaluna
Frog and Toad Are Friends
Pippi Longstocking
Stuart Little
The Tale of Peter Rabbit
Where the Wild Things Are
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Giving Tree
Oh, the Places You'll Go!
Strega Nona
Charlotte's Web
Corduroy
The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales
A Bad Case of Stripes
The Cat in the Hat
Guess How Much I Love You
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Little Prince
The Giver
Goodnight Moon
Green Eggs and Ham
Matilda
Love You Forever
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
