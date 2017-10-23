27 Unique Christmas Tree Decorations Guaranteed to Spark Holiday Cheer

With the holiday season almost upon us, there's a good chance a Christmas tree will soon become the centerpiece of your home. And although decorating this towering, indoor evergreen has long been an annual tradition enjoyed by families around the globe, that's not to say the tree itself needs to be dressed from top to bottom in traditional attire.

If you're seeking some festive pops of pizzazz to make your tree truly one of a kind, we have a feeling you're going to fall fa-la-la in love with what's ahead. From vibrantly colored ornaments to fun felt garland and novelty lights, these ideas are guaranteed to get you in the spirit!