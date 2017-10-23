 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
27 Unique Christmas Tree Decorations Guaranteed to Spark Holiday Cheer

With the holiday season almost upon us, there's a good chance a Christmas tree will soon become the centerpiece of your home. And although decorating this towering, indoor evergreen has long been an annual tradition enjoyed by families around the globe, that's not to say the tree itself needs to be dressed from top to bottom in traditional attire.

If you're seeking some festive pops of pizzazz to make your tree truly one of a kind, we have a feeling you're going to fall fa-la-la in love with what's ahead. From vibrantly colored ornaments to fun felt garland and novelty lights, these ideas are guaranteed to get you in the spirit!

white elephant ornament
$24
Buy Now
Candy Cane Garland
$29
Buy Now
Christmas Ornament Tags
$5
Buy Now
Wired Word Tree Topper
$35
Buy Now
Festive Felt Bright Garland
$29
Buy Now
NYC Holiday Cab Ornament
$18
Buy Now
Tassel Garland
$20
Buy Now
Silver Jingle Bells Garland
$20
Buy Now
Ivory Knit Tree Skirt
$129
Buy Now
Moravian Gold Star Tree Topper
$20
Buy Now
Silver Star Garland
$13
Buy Now
ScentSicles Scented Ornaments
$24
Buy Now
Artificial Snow Spray
$10
Buy Now
Ugly Sweater Ornaments
White Elephant Ornament
Candy Cane Garland
Glass Rainbow Ornament
Glitter Geo Light-Up Garland
Christmas Ornament Tags
Wired Word Tree Topper
Festive Felt Bright Garland
Travel Ornaments
New York City Holiday Cab Ornament
Tassel Garland
Sea Glass String Lights
Silver Jingle Bells Garland
Glass Cactus Terrarium Ornament
Cozy Knit Tree Skirt
Moravian Gold Star Tree Topper
Aurora Copper String Lights
Multicolored Medallion Ornaments
Metal Burst Tree Topper
Glass Ball Ornament
Camper and Tree Ornament
Santa Hat Tree Topper
Jeweled Circle Snowflake Ornament
Silver Star Garland
Scented Ornaments
Light-Up Fuzzy Snowflake Tree Skirt
Artificial Snow Spray
Start Slideshow
Holiday DecorChristmas TreesHoliday
Shop More
west elm Home & Living SHOP MORE
west elm
Monroe Mid-Century Sofa, Leather
from west elm
$1,199$799.99
west elm
Mongolian Lamb Stool
from west elm
$399$249.99
west elm
Cube Terrarium
from west elm
$49$29.99
west elm
Mid-Century Mini Console - Acorn
from west elm
$349
west elm
Hex Side Table – Antique Brass
from west elm
$199
Anthropologie Home & Living SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Handcarved Albaron Bed
from Anthropologie
$2,298
Anthropologie
Deco Bed
from Anthropologie
$1,298
Anthropologie
Ikat Inlay Three-Drawer Dresser
from Anthropologie
$1,498
Anthropologie
Crowned Quartz Knob
from Anthropologie
$28
Anthropologie
Knotted Melati Hanging Chair
from Anthropologie
$598
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor SHOP MORE
Pier 1 Imports
Faux Magnolia Leaves 22" Wreath
from Pier 1 Imports
$49.95$37.38
Pier 1 Imports
Hello Fall Wall Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95
Pier 1 Imports
Bejeweled Skull Halloween Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$19.95
Pier 1 Imports
Stack of Jack-o'-Lanterns
from Pier 1 Imports
$99.95
Pier 1 Imports
Forest Walk Faux Gourd 24" Wreath
from Pier 1 Imports
$89.95$67.38
Pottery Barn Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Shopping
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Fashion
15 Chic Gifts the Francophile in Your Life Will Flip For
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Holiday Fashion
431 Truly Awesome Fashion Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Shopping Guide
Editor Picks: October Home Must Haves
by Angela Elias
Anthropologie Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
Don't Show Up Empty-Handed — Here Are Unique Hostess Gifts Under $25
by Rebecca Brown
Decor Inspiration
Pinterest's Biggest Fall Decor Trends Have Arrived! Here Are 17 Items to Buy
by Macy Cate Williams
Living Rooms
47 Home Organizers That Double as Stylish Decor
by Krista Jones
Wellness
23 Gifts That Will Help Your Stressed Friend Chill WAY Out
by Hilary White
Pottery Barn Decorative Pillows AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Affordable Decor
Hurry Up, Halloween! Here Are Our 19 Favorite Decorations For Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
It's No Surprise That Pottery Barn Has the Chicest Halloween Decorations Around
by Kelsey Garcia
Decor Shopping
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
Caution! These 98 Cool and Creepy Halloween Decorations Will Leave You Bewitched
by Macy Cate Williams
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Pier 1 Imports
No Doubt, Pier 1 Imports Has the Coolest Halloween Decor of 2017 — See Our 21 Favorites
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
The Top 10 Christmas Lights You Need For a Festive Home
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
16 Haunted House Essentials For an Epic Halloween — All $25 or Less
by Macy Cate Williams
Halloween Decor
Halloween Decor For the Shameless Glamour Puss
by Maggie Winterfeldt
west elm Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
meganannmcfarland
meganannmcfarland
nicholnaranjo
noelledowning
Anthropologie Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
louellareese
liketoknow.it.home
decorgold
leftandlevel
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
carapartington
fashionramble
kayleighskloset
lipgloss_and_lace
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds