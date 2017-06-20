 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Color-Coded Photo of Grandkids Shows How 1 Family Can Grow
Humor
Mom's Parody of Meghan Trainor's "No" Is an Ode to All of the Things Our Kids Try to Pull on Us
Pregnancy
The New, "Fun" Pregnancy Trend That Could Risk Your Unborn Baby's Life
Little Kids
11 Towel Ponchos That Will Make Drying Off the Kids a Breeze

Color-Coded Photo of Family's Grandchildren

Big families are a sight to be seen, and no image captures that quite as creatively as this one.

Shared by Chrissy Roussel, the photo shows all 17 of her parents' grandchildren. They are standing in birth order and wearing t-shirts that not only say as such but are also color-coordinated by sibling sets to denote all six families.

"The photo was my sister's idea," Chrissy, who has three brothers and two sisters, told POPSUGAR. "Having a big family means lots of noise, laughter, and, most importantly, love. Between the 17 cousins, there's always someone to play with and have fun with. They have a ball together. I loved having a big family growing up, and I'm so happy that my kids have the same experience."

Related
The 10 Pictures You'll Want to Take of Your Tots Each Month

Chrissy's kids – the six girls in the hot-pink t-shirts – include spontaneous triplets (hello, 13, 14, and 15!). She had discovered she was pregnant three years ago, shortly after her father's death, and she notes that all five of the youngest children in the photo "brought so much joy in the months and years after my dad passed away." In fact, all 17 kids did:

"I also reflect on how those 17 kind, thoughtful, funny kids are my dad's greatest legacy," she said. "A beautiful legacy of love, indeed. We miss him so much, but we feel his presence every day through the love and joy of all these kids."

Image Source: Annabelle Rose Photography
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesFamily RelationshipsSiblings
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
by Kate Schweitzer
Activities With First vs. Second Kids
Family Fun
How Signing Up For Activities Changes From Your First to Second Kid
by Katharine Stahl
Mom Explains Why Women Share Traumatic Birth Stories
pregnancy videos
by Alessia Santoro
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
IVF Pregnancy Announcement
Fertility
A Striking Pregnancy Announcement Brings New Meaning to the Phrase "Worth the Wait"
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds