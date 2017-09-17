 Skip Nav
Parenting

You've Never Seen Wacky Hair Day Ideas as Crazy as These

Spirit week for school or camp is one of the most anticipated times of the year for kids. But ask their parents and it's a time of dread! Instead of stressing about what to do for wacky hair day or just clipping in some extra hair accessories for a last-minute look, kick your little one's crazy hairdo up a notch with these seriously crazy styles.

From a cup of soda to a hissing snack, these unexpected looks will not only get your tot excited to show some school spirit, but they'll also be the envy of everyone who comes across their wild style! Get inspired by these 37 fantastic silly hair day ideas for your kiddo's next celebration.

The Little Mermaid Fishtail
A Surfer Dude
Sweet Cupcakes
Frozen's Olaf and a Minion
A Peace Sign
A Dunkin' Donuts Morning
A Cup of Soda
Fall Foliage
A Christmas Tree
A Vintage Birdcage
A Stuffed Animal Collection
A Rainbow
Mrs. Potato Head
A Donut With Rainbow Sprinkles
A Magical Unicorn
Despicable Me's Minions
A Happy Dalmatian
Mr. Mustache Man
A Monster
A Bee's Nest
A Sassy Lady
A Rat's Nest
An Iguana
An Enchanted Garden
An Elephant
Rudolph
A Skeleton
Floating Balloons
A Big Bow
A Snowman
Christmas Trees
Kid Hair
