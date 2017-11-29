A Mom Shares 8 Years of Elf on the Shelf Antics

The following post was originally featured on Jenny Cookies and was written by Jenny Keller, author of Eat More Dessert.

Buddy and Snowflake are our elves. They arrive every year the day or two after Thanksgiving and fly back and forth to the North Pole each night in December, reporting the children's behavior to Santa. Then on Christmas Eve, they fly back to the North Pole until the next year. It's a daily reminder for kids . . . "The elf is watching you . . . "

There is a part of me that is just beside myself looking forward to all the joy and excitement our elves bring to Ally and Hudson's little faces, and there's another part of me that is absolutely exhausted just thinking about it. We've had Buddy since Ally was 1 year old — 1. She is turning 9 in January. That's a lot of shelves. Is there retirement in our future? A decade of the Elf on the Shelf feels worthy of retirement.

Our elves have been a favorite holiday tradition in our home. We've done some insane things with our elves. I've stayed up late making tiny gingerbread houses or wrapping miniature gifts, but there is little more that I want in life than for my kids to grow up remembering all the fun and special things we did for them. Yep, I'm crazy.

You may be new to this tradition or just needing fresh ideas, so here's a little elf inspiration from our Keller family elves over the last eight years.