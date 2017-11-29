 Skip Nav
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Target Released This Frozen Advent Calendar, and OMG Your Kids Are Going to Melt For It!
WTF 3-Year-Olds?!
A Mom Shares 8 Years of Elf on the Shelf Antics

The following post was originally featured on Jenny Cookies and was written by Jenny Keller, author of Eat More Dessert.

Buddy and Snowflake are our elves. They arrive every year the day or two after Thanksgiving and fly back and forth to the North Pole each night in December, reporting the children's behavior to Santa. Then on Christmas Eve, they fly back to the North Pole until the next year. It's a daily reminder for kids . . . "The elf is watching you . . . "

There is a part of me that is just beside myself looking forward to all the joy and excitement our elves bring to Ally and Hudson's little faces, and there's another part of me that is absolutely exhausted just thinking about it. We've had Buddy since Ally was 1 year old — 1. She is turning 9 in January. That's a lot of shelves. Is there retirement in our future? A decade of the Elf on the Shelf feels worthy of retirement.

Our elves have been a favorite holiday tradition in our home. We've done some insane things with our elves. I've stayed up late making tiny gingerbread houses or wrapping miniature gifts, but there is little more that I want in life than for my kids to grow up remembering all the fun and special things we did for them. Yep, I'm crazy.

You may be new to this tradition or just needing fresh ideas, so here's a little elf inspiration from our Keller family elves over the last eight years.

Buddy was our first elf. His first few years, he hopped bookshelves and countertops — nothing crazy. In fact, I think the first year he may have just been a decoration. At 1 year old, Ally didn’t know what an elf was.
But as time went on, Buddy needed a friend. One Christmas he arrived with a lady friend. My kids went nuts for Snowflake.
They rehearsed lines of Disney's Tangled on Hudson's dresser . . .
Had coffee together . . .
Made snow angels in faux snow . . .
And held baby Jesus, so Mary could get some sleep.
They played Scrabble . . .
Went to Sunday school with us . . .
And baked us all kinds of Christmas treats.
Ally and Hudson were crazy for their mini cake pops.
They even had a cake-decorating competition. Which do you like better, Ruffles or Roses?
One morning, we found them dressed as CinderElfa and Prince Charming.
The craziest was when 21 new elves arrived on our doorstep. I think word got out.
Buddy and Snowflake let them stay in Ally’s dollhouse.
They set up a Christmas gift-wrapping station. Wonder what's inside?!
Hot cocoa dates . . .
Naughty toothpaste mornings . . .
They even sent Ally a candy gram at school!
Elves love doughnuts . . .
Ice-skating . . .
Acrobatics . . .
And hanging with Santas!
Snowflake decorated Ally's dollhouse for Christmas . . .
And made teeny-tiny gingerbread houses!
When they missed the North Pole, they hung out in our freezer.
They circled toys they wanted in the Pottery Barn Kids catalog.
Once they caught the Grinch trying to steal Christmas!
One Christmas morning, we woke up to dozens of their photos filling our family gallery wall. They didn't want Ally and Hudson to forget about them.
But of course, they didn't. The following year, they flew down from the North Pole in a hot-air balloon!
Buddy and Snowflake usually give the kids an early Christmas gift. Usually Christmas pj's or an ornament for their tree.
And they LOVE froyo, just like us!
Latest Moms
