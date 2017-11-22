 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
36 Creative Gender-Reveal Ideas That You'll Want to Consider ASAP
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Gift Guide
Shopping Made Easy! We Have 41 Perfect Gifts For Everyone on Your List
Little Kids
The 10 Most Popular Toys For Little Kids — All on Amazon
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
36 Creative Gender-Reveal Ideas That You'll Want to Consider ASAP

Finding out the gender of your unborn baby will be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Traditionally, this surprise happens in the delivery room, but in 2017 more couples are opting out of the wait and sharing the big news with loved ones before their little ones are even born. From social-media-ready photo shoots to grand gender-reveal parties complete with glitter, balloon boxes, or piñatas, check out the most creative ways to announce the impending arrival of your baby boy or girl!

Guessing Tally
Powder-Filled Baseball
A Family Portrait With the Little One's Name
Scratch-Off Tickets
Center-Filled Cupcakes
A Custom Video Announcement
Sweet Baby Shoes
A Big Brother or Big Sister Sign
Hershey's Chocolate Bars
A Mystery Balloon Box
A Guest Vote
Powder-Filled Soccer Ball
Surprise Bath Bombs
A "What Will It Bee?" Reveal Party
Blowing Colored Glitter Dust
Custom Confetti
Color-Coordinated Outfits
A Customized Sonogram
Blue or Pink Silly String
Pink- or Blue-Filled Cake Pops
A Surprise Piñata
Powder-Filled Football
Crackable Eggs With a Boy or Girl Surprise Inside
Mini Me Shoes Matching Mommy or Daddy
Surprise Gift Balls With Boy or Girl Treats Inside
A Fizzle Toast Set
Powder-Filled Golf Ball
Gender-Reveal Confetti Push-Pops
A Gender-Reveal Quiz
Balloon Pop Reveal
Ball Party Favors
5
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gender RevealPregnancy AnnouncementsPregnancy
Pregnancy
Jaw-Dropping Then-and-Now Photos of the Twin Sisters Who Gave Birth 15 Minutes Apart
by Alessia Santoro
Paid Leave Video With Woman Pregnant For 5 Years
Viral Videos
The Reason This Woman Has "Decided" to Stay Pregnant For 260 Weeks
by Alessia Santoro
Makeup Ingredients to Avoid When Pregnant
Beauty Tips
10 Toxic Ingredients Pregnant Women Should Never Use in Their Beauty Routines
by Annie Gabillet
Why Ina Garten Chose to Not Have Kids
Ina Garten
Ina Garten's Reason For Not Wanting Children Will Have Many Women Nodding in Agreement
by Nicole Yi
Amareta Prenatal and Breastfeeding Skincare
Pregnancy
This Hormonal Cycle-Based Skincare Line Is What Pregnant and Breastfeeding Mamas Need
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds