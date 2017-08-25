10 Lunchbox Surprises For the First Day of School

As excited as Mom may be for the first day of school, chances are tots are a mixed bag of eager anticipation and nerves. Before posing them for their annual back-to-school photo, pack them a lunch that reminds them that Mom's thinking about them throughout the day. Lunchbox notes are great throughout the year, but it's easy to add a special touch to that very first lunch of the year. We've rounded up 10 fun ways to surprise them when they open their lunch sack on that very first day. Check them out!