 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Lunchbox Surprises For the First Day of School

As excited as Mom may be for the first day of school, chances are tots are a mixed bag of eager anticipation and nerves. Before posing them for their annual back-to-school photo, pack them a lunch that reminds them that Mom's thinking about them throughout the day. Lunchbox notes are great throughout the year, but it's easy to add a special touch to that very first lunch of the year. We've rounded up 10 fun ways to surprise them when they open their lunch sack on that very first day. Check them out!

lunch note printables
$10
Buy Now
Finger Sporks
$6
Buy Now
special utensils
$11/24
Buy Now
Good Luck Smartie Pants printable
$4
Buy Now
First Day of School Snack Note
Finger Spork Fun
Party On!
Back-to-School Cookies
Good Luck Smartie Pants Treat
A Grade-Specific Bento
Mathematical Krispie Treats
Back-to-School "Pencils"
Back-to-School Bento
Lunchbox Bookworm
Start Slideshow
Food And ActivitiesKid ShoppingFirst Day Of SchoolLunch BoxBentoBack To School
Shop Story
Read Story
lunch note printables
from
$10
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds