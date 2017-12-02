 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
After His Son Wasn't Invited to ANY Parties, This Dad Sent His "Friends" a Heartbreaking Text
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Kid Shopping
Warning! Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t Over the New Hatchimals
Humor
All the Wines That Pair Best With Your Child's Crappy Behavior

Dad's Text to His Friends About Son With Autism

After His Son Wasn't Invited to ANY Parties, This Dad Sent His "Friends" a Heartbreaking Text

Reilly Stephenson is a 6-year-old boy with autism who is also nonverbal. And while his father, Shane, is heartbroken as is with the struggles and judgments his son has had to face, what broke him even more was that his "friends" were not inviting Reilly to any of their kids' parties — so he decided to speak up. Shane texted his group of friends reminding them how incredibly hurtful it is to not be included.

"My son Reilly has autism, not f*cking leprosy," Shane wrote. "He is 6 years old and my so-called friends who have kids also have kids' parties. Not ONE invite, not f*cking one."

Reilly's mom, Christine, runs the blog The Life of Reilly, where the two parents write about their son's struggles in an effort to make families of children with autism understand that they are absolutely not alone. Their main goal is to "make people less judgmental."

Related
Dr. Harvey Karp Thinks He Knows What May Lead to Autism in Some Children

It's so painful for some parents of children with special needs to witness how their children struggle socially, but Shane hoped that his friends would be able to help his son feel just a little less excluded. Christine and Shane could turn down an invitation if they thought Reilly wouldn't be OK at the party, but as always, it's the thought that counts, and in the case of Shane's friends, there was no thought.

In this text message, Shane reminded his friends that this shouldn't mean they should start inviting Reilly because they feel bad. "Just for the record, in the future don't bother," he wrote. "He's not an afterthought, he's my every f*cking thought."

And while Shane's friends didn't have the heart to invite his son to their parties, the outpouring on social media will warm your heart. Reilly is absolutely not the only child to be excluded from birthday parties, and parents are praising Shane for saying what they wish they could. Check out some of the reactions below, and remember, a little inclusiveness can go a long way.

Image Source: Christine Stephenson
Join the conversation
Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD)Parenting NewsSpecial NeedsFatherhoodAutismBirthday PartiesParenting
Parenting
We're Applauding 1 Mom Who's "Never Felt More Feminine" After Being Pregnant 10 Times
by Murphy Moroney
Best Trick to Get Kids to Believe in Santa
Holiday For Kids
The Trick 88% of Parents Use to Ensure Their Kids Keep Believing in Santa
by Murphy Moroney
Wines That Pair With Kid's Crappy Behavior
Humor
All the Wines That Pair Best With Your Child's Crappy Behavior
by Jennifer Todryk
Study on Negative Effects of Talking to Kids About Weight
Parenting
If You Make Off-Hand Comments About Your Kid's Weight, You Need to Stop ASAP
by Murphy Moroney
Family Holiday Traditions to Start
Holiday For Kids
14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds