This $24 Frozen Sing-Along Boombox Is One of the Bestselling Toys on Amazon (It's a Great Gift!)

The Frozen obsession just won't die down, and we're totally OK with that. The sweet and empowering movie is especially fun to watch during the chilly months. If you're stumped by what to get your child for the holidays this year, we have your answer. This Disney Frozen Cool Tunes Sing Along Boombox ($24, originally $30) is one of the bestselling toys on Amazon, and for good reason. It's well-made and gets excellent reviews.

The boombox comes complete with a real working microphone and includes all of the popular songs from the movie. You can also plug an MP3 player into the toy and listen to any song your little one desires. While the music is playing, the boombox lights up in purple, looking downright enchanting.

With such a pretty design, any kid would be thrilled to unwrap this gift. We suggest buying one now before they go out of stock! Anna and Elsa would definitely approve.